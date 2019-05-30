Ministry of Economy Cracks Down on Illegal Shops in Furn Shebbak

The Ministry of Economy has launched a control campaign in the area of Furn el-Shebbak closing down illegal stores.

A number of shops were closed down, some for hiring non-Lebanese workers without a work permit, and for being illegally rented and owned by Syrian nationals.

Lebanon hosts nearly one million Syrian refugees -- a significant burden for a country of four million people -- and there has been mounting pressure for them to go back to Syria even though the UN says many areas remain unsafe.