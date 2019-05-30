U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down to 3.1% in Q1
U.S. economic growth at the start of 2019 was slightly slower than originally reported but remained robust despite President Donald Trump's extended government shutdown, according to new data released Thursday.
GDP growth in the January-March quarter was revised to 3.1 percent, one tenth lower than reported last month, as American companies spent less on equipment and software but exports rose and consumers bought more cars than previously thought, according to the Commerce Department.
But the data showed a sharp drop in corporate profits, which took their biggest quarterly tumble in more than three years.
The U.S. GDP growth will slow to 2.1% in 2019 from 3% in 2018. It will be 1.9% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2021. That's according to the most recent forecast released at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 21, 2019.