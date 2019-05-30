Trump Says 'Too Bad' Israel Headed for Election Rerun

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he was sorry to see Israel forced into an election rerun, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition.

"It's too bad what happened in Israel," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

"It looked like a total win for Netanyahu," he said, praising the Israeli leader as a "great guy."

"They're back in the election stage. That is too bad."

Israel will head to the polls again on September 17, just over five months after an April election in which Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies won a majority.

Netanyahu was unable to convince ex-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman to abandon a key demand and join the government before a midnight Wednesday deadline.

Trump said another election is the last thing Israel needs.

"I mean they have got enough turmoil over there. It's a tough place. I feel very badly about that," he said.