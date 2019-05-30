Italy Avoids Crisis after Minister's Fraud Conviction

The Italian government avoided a crisis on Thursday after a junior far-right minister resigned following his conviction for fraud and embezzlement in what was known as the "crazy expenses" trial.

The case threatened to put the anti-migrant League and its leader Matteo Salvini on a collision course with coalition partner the Five Star Movement (M5S) which has taken a tough stance against corruption.

The court in Genoa on Thursday sentenced infrastructure and transport undersecretary Edoardo Rixi to three years and five months in prison, one month more than the prosecutor had demanded.

"I have already handed my resignation to Salvini," Italian media quoted Rixi as saying.

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini said that he had accepted the resignation "solely to protect him (Rixi) and the activity of the government from senseless attacks and scandals."

The court also ordered 50,000 euros ($56,000) to be seized from Rixi, who will appeal.

The court heard that Rixi and 19 others accused at the Liguria regional council had submitted private expenses including for amusement park visits, lottery scratch cards, oysters and flowers between 2010 and 2012.

The case echoes that of fellow League infrastructure and transport undersecretary and Salvini confidante Armando Siri, who was sacked earlier this month amid graft allegations.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sacked Siri despite Salvini's protests that he had not accepted a 30,000-euro bribe -- or the promise of it -- from a businessman for promoting the interests of renewable energy companies.

Prosecutors also suspected businessman Siri of being in league with a Sicilian who has links to a Mafia boss.