Hariri at Mecca Summit: Arab Solidarity is the Path to Stability

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed at the Mecca Summit that Arab solidarity remains the strongest weapon in the hands of Arabs, Hariri’s press office said in a press release on Friday.

The Arab Extraordinary Summit, discussing the developments in the Arab region, started at 1:00 am in Mecca and ended at 2:30 am.

It was held in al-Safa Palace under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

In his speech Hariri said:

“President of the Summit, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz,

Majesties, Excellencies, distinguished guests,

Peace and the blessings of God be upon you,

First, I would like to convey to you the greetings of His Excellency President Michel Aoun, and the wishes of the Lebanese people for the success of the Summit, which is taking place while of challenges are facing Arab countries and societies.

We do not need much effort to describe the tragic reality of some brotherly states, a reality that arises mainly from external interference in their internal affairs and has security, social and economic effects on the surrounding countries, including Lebanon, which paid in the past decades a heavy price for the Israeli attacks and the wars of others on its land.

Lebanon is also paying a very high price for hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian brothers that escaped the ongoing fire in Syria. It is an occasion to confirm, in light of media and intelligence reports, Lebanon’s refusal of all settlement projects, and the commitment of the Lebanese to the Constitution and the National Accord. The Lebanese appeal to their Arab brothers to protect the Lebanese formula from the region’s storms and ask them to help them find an urgent solution to the Syrian displacement tragedy and block the continuous attempts to infiltrate the Arab societies. I also emphasize our support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to achieve their rights and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Lebanon came out of its ordeal when the Arab brothers joined efforts to help and support it by achieving the Taef Accord in this blessed country.

We strongly condemn the attacks on the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and call for the widest Arab solidarity in confronting them.

Arab solidarity remains the strongest weapon in the hands of Arabs and the countries reunited here today on the protection of the Arab identity.

We in Lebanon look forward to this solidarity and bet on it to activate the Arab joint action and find in it a path to reach the stability required on all levels, and to curb any irresponsible escalation in the region and any violation of the requirements of neighborhood and dialogue.

Lebanon is an integral part of this nation and a founding member of the Arab League. It will not renounce this affiliation under any circumstances and will remain loyal to the loyalty of its brothers and to the development of its relations with them.

The meeting in Mecca is a meeting on unity, faith and wisdom, a meeting on the good among all Muslims to face all kinds of discord. We are in the purest land, and ask God Almighty to unite the Arabs, protect their lands and help them address their issues with wisdom, patience and consultation.

We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people for their hospitality and we thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.”