Aoun: Investigations into Irregularities Will Take Legal Course

President Michel Aoun on Friday said that approving the country’s 2019 state budget helps achieve financial regularity, which will be given priority in the upcoming draft budget of 2020.

Aoun also confirmed that investigations into administrative and employment violations “will take their legal course,” and “will put an end to tax evasion.”

The President’s remarks came at a meeting with a delegation of the Association of Lebanese Businessmen where discussions focused on the economic situation.