Trump Says Mexico 'Must Take Back Country' from Drug Cartels

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday it was time for Mexico to "take back" the country from drug cartels, claiming that his newly announced tariffs would help stop the flow of narcotics over the border.

Late Thursday, Trump said he would impose tariffs on all products from Mexico from June 10 at a rate of five percent -- a rate that would increase incrementally if Mexico does not clamp down on cross-border migration.

"Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels. The Tariff is about stopping drugs as well as illegals!" Trump tweeted.

The U.S. leader claimed that "90% of the Drugs coming into the United States come through Mexico & our Southern Border. 80,000 people died last year, 1,000,000 people ruined."

"This has gone on for many years & nothing has been done about it. We have a 100 Billion Dollar Trade Deficit with Mexico. It’s time!"

Trump's announcement of fresh tariffs -- which came as the U.S., Mexico and Canada are looking to seal their revamped free trade deal -- sent markets tumbling on Friday.

Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador has called for talks with Washington on migration, and said he does not want "confrontation."