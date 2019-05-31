Report: Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Beirut Next Month

Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Beirut next month, a media report said on Friday.

“The visit will be highly significant in form and content, seeing as it will coincide with the launch of the CEDRE plan and aid,” Lebanon's privately-owned al-Markazia news agency reported.

“French President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Beirut” for the CEDRE launch, the agency added.

If confirmed, Bin Salman's visit will be his first to Lebanon.