Saudi Embassy Denies Report on Bin Salman Visit to Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 May 2019, 19:12
The Saudi embassy in Beirut on Friday denied a media report claiming that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intends to visit Lebanon in June.

“What is being circulated by some electronic and news websites about a visit to Lebanon next month by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is baseless. We call on journalist brothers to verify information before publishing,” the embassy's press office said in a statement.

Lebanon's privately-owned al-Markazia news agency had reported earlier on Friday that bin Salman would visit Beirut next month on a trip that would coincide with the launch of the CEDRE economic plan.

“French President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Beirut” for the CEDRE launch, the agency said.

Thumb whyaskwhy 31 May 2019, 20:18

Halla bil brince ya brince! remember Lebanese take cash, credit cards, gold, jewelry, cars and apartments principally lol

Thumb blablablablabla 31 May 2019, 23:44

he wanted to check out SOSeash love tunnel investment with doodle's Kat

