Saudi Embassy Denies Report on Bin Salman Visit to Lebanon

The Saudi embassy in Beirut on Friday denied a media report claiming that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intends to visit Lebanon in June.

“What is being circulated by some electronic and news websites about a visit to Lebanon next month by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is baseless. We call on journalist brothers to verify information before publishing,” the embassy's press office said in a statement.

Lebanon's privately-owned al-Markazia news agency had reported earlier on Friday that bin Salman would visit Beirut next month on a trip that would coincide with the launch of the CEDRE economic plan.

“French President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Beirut” for the CEDRE launch, the agency said.