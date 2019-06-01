Hariri Meets State Leaders on Sidelines of OIC Summit

On the sidelines of his participation in the 14th Islamic Summit in Mecca, Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and they discussed developments in Lebanon and the region and the bilateral relations, the Premier’s media office said on Saturday.

Hariri also met with heads of delegations including Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi, Iraqi President Barham Salih, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Saifuddin Abdallah.

The Fourteenth Islamic Summit, under the theme "hand in hand towards the future", began at 1 am in Mecca, at the Safa Palace, under the presidency of the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

It addressed the challenges facing the Arab region and the affairs of Muslim countries.

The Lebanese delegation to the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is led by Hariri, and includes Ministers Jamal Jarrah and Wael Abu Faour, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hani Chmaitli, and Lebanon's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Faouzi Kabara.