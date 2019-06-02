Algeria Presidential Polls 'Impossible' on July 4

It will be "impossible" to organize Algeria's presidential elections on July 4 as planned, the country's constitutional council said Sunday after the only two candidates were rejected.

"The constitutional council rejects the candidature applications" and as a result has announced "the impossibility of holding presidential elections on July 4", according to a statement carried by national television.

The polls were due to elect a successor to long-time leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stood down in April in the face of mass protest.