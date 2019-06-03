Satterfield Reportedly Warns over 'Any Rash Act' against Israel, U.S. Interests

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield has clearly told Lebanese officials that Washington “supports Lebanon's stability and sovereignty,” a diplomatic source said, referring to Satterfield's latest meetings in Lebanon.

The U.S. official, however, relayed a warning against any “rash act” on the Lebanese-Israeli border or against U.S. interests in Lebanon, whether it came from Hizbullah or Iran-backed Palestinian factions, the source told al-Liwaa daily in remarks published Monday.

Media reports published Sunday had said that Satterfield also warned Lebanese officials that Washington "might not manage to rein in the Israeli side if it decides to carry out a certain response" against alleged Hizbullah missile factories in Lebanon.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday rejected what he called U.S. conditions for mediating the border and maritime dispute with Israel.

Nasrallah said in a speech that Washington is "using the talks" to discuss, and even make threats over, degrading his group's capabilities, bringing up an Israeli claim that Hizbullah has precision missile factories.

Nasrallah acknowledged his group has the weapons but denied it produces them. "So far in Lebanon there are no factories for precision missiles," he said.

Satterfield has been shuttling between Israel and Lebanon, technically still at war, to settle the dispute. Lebanon's foreign ministry said earlier this week that it and Israel are close to establishing a framework for negotiations under United Nations auspices and overseen by Washington on demarcating the borders. The demarcation is essential for Lebanon to access oil and gas resources.