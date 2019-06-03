Syria Hands Lebanon 2 Citizens Nabbed in Arsal Outskirts

The Lebanese General Security agency on Monday was handed over by Syrian authorities the Lebanese nationals Wissam Kranbeh and Nayef Rayed, Lebanon's National News Agency said.

The two men will now be interrogated by the agency, NNA added.

Kranbeh and Rayed were nabbed by Syrian forces along with Arsal resident Hussein al-Hujeiri, who was killed during or shortly after the incident.

Their families and Arsal's dignitaries say they were on a hunting trip in the town's outskirts while some media reports have claimed that the trio had crossed into Syria where they engaged in an armed clash with Syrian forces.