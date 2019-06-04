Israel Eases Gaza Fishing Restrictions

Israel eased the fishing limit off the blockaded Gaza Strip on Tuesday, an official said, a week after cutting it in response to incendiary balloons.

The limit has now been restored to a maximum of 15 nautical miles, the Israeli official said on condition of anonymity.

It is the same limit set in April ahead of Israel's general election and the largest allowed in years,

Last Wednesday, Israel had cut the limit to 10 nautical miles after balloons fitted with firebombs were floated into its territory from Gaza.

It is a tactic the Palestinians have used frequently over the past year to damage Israeli property. They have succeeded in setting fire to large areas of farmland.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, run by Islamist movement Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008.