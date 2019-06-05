Jumblat: Enough with Spreading Hatred against Sunnis

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Wednesday urged an end to what he called “hatred theories” targeted against the Sunni community in Lebanon, in the wake of a deadly attack in Tripoli by an ex-fighter of the jihadist Islamic State group.

“Enough with spreading the theories of spite and hatred against the Sunnis. Terrorism has neither a religion nor an identity and it should be combated through lifting oppression off the (Islamic) detainees through putting them on trial and doing them justice,” Jumblat tweeted.

He also called for “real and not fictional developmental projects in the North” and for “improving the situations of prisons.”

Jumblat also said that “lone wolves could resemble Shaker al-Absi and his extensions,” in reference to the leader of the extremist Fatah al-Islam group that fought a months-long war with the Lebanese Army at the Naher al-Bared camp in 2007.

Absi was accused at the time of having ties to the Syrian regime after he was reportedly released from a Syrian prison.