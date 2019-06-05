Mobile version

Syria Kurds Say 2 American Women, 6 Children Repatriated to U.S.

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 June 2019, 12:59
Syria's Kurds said Wednesday two American women and six children had been repatriated to the United States from a camp housing thousands who fled the Islamic State group "caliphate".

The repatriation was carried out "at the request of the U.S. government and based... on the free and voluntary desire of the American citizens to return to their country without any pressure or coercion," spokesman Kamal Akef said in a statement.

Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria is home to nearly 74,000 people, among them wives and children of suspected IS fighters.

Thumb whyaskwhy 05 June 2019, 19:55

I hope they kiss the ground 25 times when they get back stateside! I am sure they have a lot more appreciation for life now that they see where their religious affiliation got them....

