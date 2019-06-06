Report: Aoun Snubs Bou Saab Proposal on Reviewing Mabsout Investigations

President Michel Aoun has reevaluated the Free Patriotic Movement's attacks on al-Mustaqbal Movement and Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman after “the public calls for him to intervene to put an end to continued campaigns by the FPM's ministers,” a media report published Thursday said.

“He did not endorse a proposal made by (Defense Minister Elias) Bou Saab on reviewing the interrogations of the terrorist (Abdul Rahman) Mabsout, during the security meeting he presided over on Tuesday over the Tripoli terrorist operation,” al-Hayat newspaper reported.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement sources meanwhile noted that Mabsout was “arrested by the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch in 2017 before being referred to the Military Court, which sentenced him to a year and a half in jail.”

A Mustaqbal-FPM war of words has been raging for several days now over several issues.

The two parties have bickered over remarks attributed to FPM chief Jebran Bassil in some media reports, over the Military Court’s controversial acquittal of Lt. Col. Suzanne al-Hajj and lastly over the Tripoli deadly attack.

A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.

The army identified the gunman as Abdul Rahman Mabsout, but gave no other details. LBCI TV said Mabsout was a former member of the Islamic State group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. It said he had been detained when he returned to Lebanon in 2016 and was released a year later.