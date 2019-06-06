Report: Aoun Snubs Bou Saab Proposal on Reviewing Mabsout Investigations
President Michel Aoun has reevaluated the Free Patriotic Movement's attacks on al-Mustaqbal Movement and Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman after “the public calls for him to intervene to put an end to continued campaigns by the FPM's ministers,” a media report published Thursday said.
“He did not endorse a proposal made by (Defense Minister Elias) Bou Saab on reviewing the interrogations of the terrorist (Abdul Rahman) Mabsout, during the security meeting he presided over on Tuesday over the Tripoli terrorist operation,” al-Hayat newspaper reported.
Al-Mustaqbal Movement sources meanwhile noted that Mabsout was “arrested by the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch in 2017 before being referred to the Military Court, which sentenced him to a year and a half in jail.”
A Mustaqbal-FPM war of words has been raging for several days now over several issues.
The two parties have bickered over remarks attributed to FPM chief Jebran Bassil in some media reports, over the Military Court’s controversial acquittal of Lt. Col. Suzanne al-Hajj and lastly over the Tripoli deadly attack.
A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.
The army identified the gunman as Abdul Rahman Mabsout, but gave no other details. LBCI TV said Mabsout was a former member of the Islamic State group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. It said he had been detained when he returned to Lebanon in 2016 and was released a year later.
So what is Bou Saab after? The military court is controlled by the FPM and Hezbollah.
The Tripoli incident/attack has all the signs of a false flag written all over it. The timing, objectives, and motives of the attack remain unclear. This seems to be an act instigated by Syria and its cronies in Lebanon. The FPM propaganda machine was on standby and as soon as the news broke out of the attack, they circulated misinformation and fabricated 'composite' photos ( photoshop ) showing the shooter with General Ashraf Rifi. These pictures were later found to be fabricated by the FPM.
Reminds me of when Aoun held a press conference back in 2008 and presented a photo of an alleged LF fighter taking aim at FPM demonstrators through a sniper rifle.. That photo was later determined to be Photoshop composited.
it's been established that Daesh was created by the Syrian butcher, that's why mr Aoun is trying to appease his public and as Justin said, the military court is a hizballa and FPM corrupt tool, Bou Saab was very clumsy to suggest investigating their own men.
23 minutes ago Defense Minister Bou Saab on Tripoli attacker's release: There should be accountability and the truth should be unveiled.
There is a major conflict developing withing the "ruling family" between Bassil and his cronies, Mireille Aoun-Hashem, who loathe Bassil, has her father's ear and is being touted as his heir apparent and Chamel Roukouz, who loathe Bassil and is leading the Independent and the non Bassilis FPM MPs inside the "لبنان القوي" block. Roukouz has publicly criticized many of Bassil's positions with naming him. Aoun's snubbing of Bou Saab has Mireille's fingerprints all over it. Things will unravel once the old deserter passes away.