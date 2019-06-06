Hariri Reportedly Awaiting 'Initiative from Bassil'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is awaiting Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil to “make an initiative towards reinforcing the presidential settlement amid the severed ties between them that require efforts to restore the relation,” a media report said.

“No positive development has so far occurred in terms of containing the latest tensions and escalations between the Hariri-led al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Bassil-led FPM,” Asharq al-Awsat daily quoted highly informed Lebanese ministerial sources as saying in remarks published Thursday.

“There is no political break of ties between them, although the contacts are severed and mending the ties requires extraordinary efforts,” the sources said.

“Hariri has expressed all his reservations through the stances that have been issued by al-Mustaqbal and the ball now is in Bassil's court,” the sources added.

Senior FPM sources meanwhile responded to Asharq al-Awsat's report, saying: “To us, there is no problem. Someone has rather fabricated and invented the problem.”

A Mustaqbal-FPM war of words has been raging for several days now over several issues.

The two parties have bickered over remarks attributed to Bassil in some media reports as well as over the Military Court’s controversial acquittal of Lt. Col. Suzanne al-Hajj, and lastly over the Tripoli deadly attack.