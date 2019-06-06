Hajjar Says Mustabqal-FPM Settlement Led to 'a Lot of Achievements'

MP Mohammed al-Hajjar of al-Mustaqbal bloc noted Thursday that the settlement between Mustaqbal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement has led to “a lot of achievements,” amid a major deterioration in ties between the two movements.

Hajjar reminded of the electoral law, the parliamentary elections, the formation of the government and the approval of the state budget, in an interview with Voice of Lebanon radio (100.3-100.5).

“What happened lately was a campaign against al-Mustaqbal Movement, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the Movement's leaders and state officials who support the Movement or are loyal to it,” Hajjar said.

“This campaign is behind the current deterioration, because this rhetoric has promoted us to respond,” the lawmaker explained.

He accordingly called on the FPM to “adjust its rhetoric,” noting that “there were positive signals over the past two days.”

Hajjar also stressed his Movement's keenness on the political settlement.

A Mustaqbal-FPM war of words has been raging for several days now over several issues.

The two parties have bickered over remarks attributed to FPM chief Jebran Bassil in some media reports as well as over the Military Court’s controversial acquittal of Lt. Col. Suzanne al-Hajj, and lastly over the Tripoli deadly attack.