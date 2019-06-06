Taiwan Confirms Major Arms Purchase Request of U.S. Tanks, Weapons

Taiwan on Thursday confirmed it hopes to buy state of the art tanks and portable missiles from the United States, as it looks to replace ageing equipment and defend itself against China.

The defence ministry has formally asked for 108 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks, more than 1,500 Javelin and TOW anti-tank missiles, and 250 shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, it said in a statement, adding that the request was proceeding "as normal."