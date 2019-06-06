Trump Calls D-Day Veterans 'among Greatest Americans who Will Ever Live'

U.S. President Donald Trump called veterans of D-Day "among the greatest Americans who will ever live" as he spoke at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the landings in northern France.

"You are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Trump said in front of around 60 veterans, many of them in wheelchairs.