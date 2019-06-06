Refugees Evacuate Camp after Clashing with Civil Defense
Around 700 displaced Syrians have evacuated their encampment near the Bekaa town of Deir al-Ahmar after some of them clashed with Civil Defense firefighters, media reports said.
Several firefighters were injured and the windows of their vehicle were smashed during the incident.
The Civil Defense members were on a firefighting mission near the encampment.
According to An Nahar newspaper, a blaze erupted in a bush near the refugee gathering and the refugees “were dismayed by the billowing smoke during the firefighting process and by the rising dust.”
Syrian activist Ahmed al-Qassir said on his Facebook page that the blaze had been doused by the refugees and army troops prior to the arrival of Civil Defense.
“After the fire was put out, the Civil Defense vehicle arrived and a fight erupted between one of its members and one of the residents, which prompted the vehicle driver to run over two Syrian tents,” Qassir added.
“The tenant of one of the tents was panicked due to the presence of his children in it and the encampment's residents were infuriated, so they beat up and insulted the driver, after which security forces, the army and municipal police arrived and arrested around 30 refugees,” the activist said.
“A number of the town's residents then arrived in their cars and started drifting between the tents to scare the refugees, prompting them to flee in a state of panic and terror,” Qassir added.
In the evening, the municipal chiefs, mayors and political and religious dignitaries of the Deir al-Ahmar region strongly condemned “the blatant attack by a group of Syrian refugees on Civil Defense members who were performing their humanitarian duty.”
“Due to the massive popular anger and to preserve the refugees' safety, it has been decided to prohibit the return of any of the Syrian refugees to the encampment,” they said in a statement.
Are these officials nuts? Where are they supposed to live? Lebanese are repeating the same inhumanity they showed Palestinians and in the process earning a reservoir of hatred.
I dont beleive were hearing the full story Arabdemo but one needs take things into context. Inevitably there will be friction from those in any nation who are bombarded by refugees who on the whole want to be patriated in a tiny nation like Lebanon. Lebanon is not getting much in compensation nor equality especially since many of these unfortunate refugees are also taking on jobs in Lebanon. So there will be friction for good or bad reasons (not defending the need to fight and beat people up). That said you need to address the root cause of their stay in Lebanon and that is that Bashar is Syria is not doing much of anything to take them back and that is the real issue. If the Shoe was on the other foot I am sure the Syrians would have even less sympathy on the Lebanese if the migrated to syria....
I am sure the civil defense officers, like most other government employees acted like entitled racist bullies.
I am not talking about the young heroes of civil defense, that actually turn off fires, i am talking about the rest, officers, soldiers that protect officers, drivers, accountants of civil defense, all those non productive middle managers, the big egoed useless 99% that bloat the department and take salaries uselessly.
Even though the syrians refugies have absolutely no right to act as they did, this is disproportionate response.
Very shocking reaction. 3 idiots behaved unacceptably and they end up punishing 700 refugees.
If some of them have weapons, ask who* supplied them.
*hint: the Iranian terrorists.
Last year a guy came to me and asked me if I wanted to purchase guns or grenades. Then he popped his trunk open and showed up the stuff. He was Palestinian and member of the “loyal to the resistance” terrorist organization.
The civil defense member crashed tents which housed women and children. The situation got out of hand and the Lebanese acted they way they truly are: racist scumbags!