Bou Saab 'Won't Remain Silent' over Tripoli Attacker Release

Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab stressed Thursday that there should be “accountability” and that “the truth should be unveiled” regarding the 2017 release from jail of Islamic State militant Abdul Rahman Mabsout, who carried out Monday's deadly attack in Tripoli.

Speaking to reporters after offering condolences to the family of slain army officer Hassan Farhat in the southern town of Baraashit, Bou Saab said he promised Farhat's father that he “will not remain silent” or “conceal anything.”

“A probe will be launched into this file and there are instructions from President Michel Aoun for unveiling the truth,” Bou Saab added, noting that he is not targeting a certain political party.

“This is only about the terrorist and those working to provide cover for terrorists,” the minister said.

Describing the Tripoli attack as “terrorist par excellence,” Bou Saab pointed out that “it is premature to say whether the terrorist was mentally disturbed.”

He also revealed that he will sign two decrees on Friday: the first promoting Farhat to the rank of captain and the second demanding “a reevaluation of the file of imprisoned terrorists.”

Bou Saab has exchanged tirades with al-Mustaqbal Movement officials in the wake of the Tripoli attack.

Using a motorcycle, the gunman Mabsout fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.

Media reports said Mabsout was a former member of the Islamic State group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. The reports say he had been detained upon returning to Lebanon in 2016 before being released a year later.