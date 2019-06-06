Bou Saab 'Won't Remain Silent' over Tripoli Attacker Release
Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab stressed Thursday that there should be “accountability” and that “the truth should be unveiled” regarding the 2017 release from jail of Islamic State militant Abdul Rahman Mabsout, who carried out Monday's deadly attack in Tripoli.
Speaking to reporters after offering condolences to the family of slain army officer Hassan Farhat in the southern town of Baraashit, Bou Saab said he promised Farhat's father that he “will not remain silent” or “conceal anything.”
“A probe will be launched into this file and there are instructions from President Michel Aoun for unveiling the truth,” Bou Saab added, noting that he is not targeting a certain political party.
“This is only about the terrorist and those working to provide cover for terrorists,” the minister said.
Describing the Tripoli attack as “terrorist par excellence,” Bou Saab pointed out that “it is premature to say whether the terrorist was mentally disturbed.”
He also revealed that he will sign two decrees on Friday: the first promoting Farhat to the rank of captain and the second demanding “a reevaluation of the file of imprisoned terrorists.”
Bou Saab has exchanged tirades with al-Mustaqbal Movement officials in the wake of the Tripoli attack.
Using a motorcycle, the gunman Mabsout fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.
Media reports said Mabsout was a former member of the Islamic State group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. The reports say he had been detained upon returning to Lebanon in 2016 before being released a year later.
Look no more, the instructions to release him were issued by FPM military magistrate Peter Germanos.
Because whenever some ISIS member or Nusra gets arrested, then the Sunnis whine about their sect being under attacked, and too bad they got what they wanted, and now we have lost LAF soldiers and Policemen.
A shia iranian terrorist practices takiah and claims it cares about LAF soldiers and policemen.
What a POS!
Several of my family members serve in the LAF, so it is my problem too.
Are you related to the ISIS salafi terrorist by any chance?
You seem to be defending him.
The ones defending terrorists are your terrorists who put the other terrorists on air conditioned buses and did not allow the LAF to arrest those who killed LAF soldiers so stfu!
Mystic, then why did Hizbala stop my uncle, a general, stuck a rifle on his head and threaten him in his convoy on May 7?
Shia are only good at deception, never believe them. Lying is their hallmark and written in their genome. Too bad for them they can not fool me.
As Barry mentioned, if you cared so much about Lebanese soldiers you and your terror militia would not have given the murderers of Lebanese soldiers the VIP treatment on the eastern border and put them on air conditioned buses and offered them home cooked meals.
Spare us your BS!
You are the ones that harbored those terrorists to begin with.
"Freedom against Assad"
That was the real lies right there, we all know you wanted a Caliphate.
One way or another it was a mistake to release him, however since leadership in Lebanon refuses to accept mistakes they will find a way to finger point it and blame someone else for it. They refuse to learn from their mistakes, the Mullah who brainwashed this terrorist needs to be placed in Jail first.
The man did not commit any crime in Lebanon back when he was arrested. He went to Syria and did not even participate in the fighting. He was arrested upon his return based on a tip off. The Military court which is controlled by Syria's lackeys sentenced him to 18 months in jail which he did serve. You cannot predict what people will do in the future. You cannot keep him in jail because you suspect he might do something in the future.
This FPM loser is politically motivated and stirring up sectarian trouble.
I must side with taxas on this one. The guy was brainwashed either way and joined the terrorist organization. Any sympathizer or member of Daesh/Hizbala must be punished even if he/she was a nurse or a cleric. Nevertheless, we know the military court is rotten and corrupt inside out, no sentence it issues is legitimate, that’s another problem.
Did not hear this lowlife utter a word when the so called ISIS killers of LAF soldiers were put on air conditioned buses by his shia bosses and whisked away into Syria evading justice.
Where and when have we seen all this before?
On March 29, 2014 the so called "Free Sunnis of Baalbek Brigade" claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 3 soldiers. This was one of many terrorist and rocket attacks this group claimed responsibility for. It also threatened the "Crusaders" ruling Lebanon and promised to silence the church bells. The "Free Sunnis of Baalbek Brigade" was a Hezbollah Syrian regime false flag.
Before he was caught smuggling explosives from Syria Michel Samaha was laying the grounds, in editorials, press releases and on TV talk shows, for what he said were upcoming Al-Qaeda attacks inside Lebanon. Turns out Bashar Assad's regime had tasked Samaha with using explosives to attack positions in Lebanon and blaming Al-Qaeda for these attacks.
When the two mosques in Tripoli were bombed, pro Syrian commentators blamed the same people who bombed Dahieh. The terrorist attacks on the two mosques were the handy work of Syrian regime's intelligence services.