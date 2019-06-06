Aoun: Christians Seeking to Preserve Balance in Lebanon
President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced that Lebanon's Christians are “seeking to preserve balance” in the country.
“We in Lebanon are living together as Christians and Muslims, and as Christians we are always seeking to preserve balance, especially that we are living difficult circumstances resulting from the war in the region,” Aoun told Serbia's Greek Orthodox Patriarch Irinej during a meeting in Baabda.
The war in the region “was aimed at eradicating large groups and destroying entire regions,” the President pointed out.
Article 24 of the Constitution gives half of legislative seats to Christians. If Christians are one quarter of the population (Noam Chomsky says Shia Lebanese are more than half the population), then three Muslims balance one Christian.
Maybe he thinks Christian privilege in Lebanon is in jeopardy. Maybe he's right. If he can think one more step in that direction, he'll realize that that would be the best thing that could happen for Lebanese Christians.