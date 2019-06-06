Mobile version

Aoun: Christians Seeking to Preserve Balance in Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 June 2019, 17:17
President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced that Lebanon's Christians are “seeking to preserve balance” in the country.

“We in Lebanon are living together as Christians and Muslims, and as Christians we are always seeking to preserve balance, especially that we are living difficult circumstances resulting from the war in the region,” Aoun told Serbia's Greek Orthodox Patriarch Irinej during a meeting in Baabda.

The war in the region “was aimed at eradicating large groups and destroying entire regions,” the President pointed out.

Thumb chrisrushlau 06 June 2019, 18:56

Article 24 of the Constitution gives half of legislative seats to Christians. If Christians are one quarter of the population (Noam Chomsky says Shia Lebanese are more than half the population), then three Muslims balance one Christian.
Maybe he thinks Christian privilege in Lebanon is in jeopardy. Maybe he's right. If he can think one more step in that direction, he'll realize that that would be the best thing that could happen for Lebanese Christians.

Missing ArabDemocrat.com 06 June 2019, 19:57

At this moment of inter-Muslim schism, it may be best to keep the 50/50 balance in Parliament. The figures you mentioned about population distribution is false. I respect Chomsky on so many fronts but he is not a demographer.

