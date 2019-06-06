Aoun: Christians Seeking to Preserve Balance in Lebanon

President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced that Lebanon's Christians are “seeking to preserve balance” in the country.

“We in Lebanon are living together as Christians and Muslims, and as Christians we are always seeking to preserve balance, especially that we are living difficult circumstances resulting from the war in the region,” Aoun told Serbia's Greek Orthodox Patriarch Irinej during a meeting in Baabda.

The war in the region “was aimed at eradicating large groups and destroying entire regions,” the President pointed out.