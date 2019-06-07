Hizbullah Advises Bassil to Pacify Standoff with Hariri

Hizbullah has advised Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil to pacify his standoff with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a media report published Friday said.

“The Foreign Minister has decided to visit Dar al-Fatwa on Tuesday while the Prime Minister will visit the Baabda Palace once he returns from his vacation, to meet his direct partner in the presidential settlement,” al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

A Mustaqbal Movement-FPM war of words has been raging for several days now over several issues.

The two parties have bickered over remarks attributed to Bassil in some media reports as well as over the Military Court’s controversial acquittal of Lt. Col. Suzanne al-Hajj, and lastly over the Tripoli deadly attack.