Kremlin Says 'Won't Change' Behavior to Improve Ties with Britain

Russia Friday rejected an appeal from London to "change its behavior" in order to mend relations that have been stung by the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

"No, we won't change (behavior) because the only thing Russia wants is beneficial relations that are based on each others' interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There's nothing blameworthy in such a line of conduct," Peskov insisted, speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

"In fact, there are other factors that are harming bilateral relations and we are seeing the consequences," he said, Russian news agencies reported.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain and Russia "can only have a different relationship if Russia changes its behavior."

The spokeswoman brought up the 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, which London blames on Moscow, calling this a "despicable act".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier Thursday that it was time to "turn the page" on the countries' difficult relationship after the spy scandal.