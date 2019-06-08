Report: Israeli Measures on Lebanon Border 'Don’t Signal' Imminent Aggression

The Israeli security measures on the border with Lebanon “do not indicate an imminent military operation,” but may be part of precautionary security measures adopted by the occupation forces, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Saturday.

“The Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces are coordinating efforts in southern Lebanon and the situation is being closely monitored. The Israeli measures do not indicate an imminent military operation but fall within the framework of precautionary measures,” a security source told the daily on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli army has cranked up the operational readiness of its armed forces on the northern border with Lebanon, and Mount Hermon (Jabal Sheikh) on the Lebanese-Syrian border declaring them as closed military zones, said the daily.

Israel has also transferred control units to the Shebaa farms to monitor the movement of Hizbullah members in anticipation of any aggression against Israel in response to Israeli bombings at Iranian and Hizbullah positions inside Syrian territory, it added.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said Israeli bulldozers have created mounds of dirt in the occupied part of Abbasieh, and that Israeli troops conducted intensive patrols along the dirt road from Ain el-Tineh area within the occupied Shebaa Farms to the occupied town of Ghajar.

Lebanon's southern border has been secure since the end of July 2006 war between Israel and Hizbullah, which led to the destruction of large areas of Lebanon.

The area remains under the influence of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which prohibits any military Hizbullah presence south of the Litani River.