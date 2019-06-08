Miqati Says Tripoli Incidents ‘Painful’

Former PM Najib Miqati described the latest bombing incident in the northern city of Tripoli as “painful and offensive,” the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“What Tripoli witnessed on the eve of Eid el-Fitr is excruciatingly painful, and the most hurtful part is the persistence of some in offending the city, its people, history, roots and culture by accusing it of being an incubator of extremism and terrorism," regretted Miqati in a tweet on Saturday.

He added: "What happened in Tripoli will be an opportunity for us all to emphasize fulfillment of commitments made towards the city and to achieve the development agreed upon with PM Saad Hariri."

"We hope that those who expressed solidarity with Tripoli would reflect that through supporting its essential and vital projects," Miqati concluded.

A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.

Eight people have been arrested in the wake of the attack, as new details have emerged about the assailant’s activities over the past few months.