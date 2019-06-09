Hariri: ISF Offering Martyrs for the Sake of Lebanon, Lebanese

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday threw his support behind the Internal Security Forces institution, in the wake of the latest criticism that has targeted it.

“I salute the ISF and its director general, officers and personnel on the 158th anniversary of its establishment,” Hariri said.

“It is a vigorous institution in the state of law. It is protecting the security of citizens and the safety of the society, offering sacrifices and martyrs for the sake of Lebanon and the Lebanese,” Hariri tweeted.

An Islamic State-inspired gunman had killed two ISF members and two army troops in an attack in Tripoli on Monday.