Jumblat Slams Mustaqbal Ministers over Phone Networks Outage

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 June 2019, 15:29
W460

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Sunday launched a fresh jab at al-Mustaqbal Movement, amid a new row between the two parties.

“Why did mobile networks witness an outage yesterday morning in the Aley-Chouf region,” Jumblat tweeted.

“We hear about these large sums of money that get earmarked for the so-called fiber optic cables, from the tenure of (ex-telecom minister Jamal) al-Jarrah to the tenure of (incumbent Telecom Minister Mohammed) Shqeir, and suddenly we get disconnected from the world,” the PSP leader added.

“Even the landlines were affected,” Jumblat lamented, wondering if “someone from the security agencies is eavesdropping or jamming the signals.”

The head of the OGERO state-run telecom company, Imad Kreidieh, later responded to Jumblat’s tweet.

“The severing of the fiber optic cable between Btater and Rishmaya has caused an internet outage and maintenance crews are working on restoring normalcy,” Kreidieh tweeted.

He said the affected towns are Majdal al-Meoush, Btater and Rishmaya.

Comments 6
Thumb janoubi 09 June 2019, 16:30

The king of conspiracy theory!

Thumb s.o.s 09 June 2019, 17:06

Paranoia can’t be treated.... and hashishe actually worsens it.

Missing rabiosa 09 June 2019, 17:58

"OGERO state-run telecom company".... state run. That's all you need to know.

Jumblatt should be the last one to complain about state run industries as he's a socialist and is anti privatization of "state run" industries.

Thumb s.o.s 09 June 2019, 18:43

He’s neither socialist or progressist. He’s 7arame like the rest of them.

Thumb Knight 09 June 2019, 18:59

a big one too

Thumb s.o.s 09 June 2019, 19:06

Oh yeah, it’s been established that he and Berri are the biggest thieves Lebanon ever got. Bassil is catching up very quickly.

