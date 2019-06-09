Jumblat Slams Mustaqbal Ministers over Phone Networks Outage

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Sunday launched a fresh jab at al-Mustaqbal Movement, amid a new row between the two parties.

“Why did mobile networks witness an outage yesterday morning in the Aley-Chouf region,” Jumblat tweeted.

“We hear about these large sums of money that get earmarked for the so-called fiber optic cables, from the tenure of (ex-telecom minister Jamal) al-Jarrah to the tenure of (incumbent Telecom Minister Mohammed) Shqeir, and suddenly we get disconnected from the world,” the PSP leader added.

“Even the landlines were affected,” Jumblat lamented, wondering if “someone from the security agencies is eavesdropping or jamming the signals.”

The head of the OGERO state-run telecom company, Imad Kreidieh, later responded to Jumblat’s tweet.

“The severing of the fiber optic cable between Btater and Rishmaya has caused an internet outage and maintenance crews are working on restoring normalcy,” Kreidieh tweeted.

He said the affected towns are Majdal al-Meoush, Btater and Rishmaya.