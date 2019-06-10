Future TV Denies Hariri Mulling Resignation as PM Expected in Baabda

Future TV, which is affiliated with Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement, has dismissed a suggestion by the journalist Nadim Qteish that the premier is mulling resignation.

In an interview on MTV, Qteish had hinted that Hariri might submit his resignation in connection with the latest tensions with the Free Patriotic Movement.

But in its Sunday evening news bulletin, the TV network called on those “close to” Hariri to avoid “voicing their wishes and to let him (Hariri) take his own decision, which certainly will not be in the vein of those wishes.”

Hariri’s clique in Beirut meanwhile told al-Akhbar newspaper in remarks published Monday that the premier “will carry on with the presidential settlement.”

“He will disregard all the wishes of those seeking to embarrass him and push him to resign or to escalate his stance against (President Michel) Aoun,” the sources said.

A phone call between Hariri and Aoun on Eid al-Fitr had “carried positive indications regarding the need for pacification between al-Mustaqbal and the FPM,” al-Akhbar said.

“Hariri, who is expected to resume his activities today, is expected to visit the Baabda Palace Monday afternoon or at the latest Tuesday, in order to discuss the latest developments with Aoun. He is also expected to visit Speaker Nabih Berri,” the daily added.

It also revealed that “Hizbullah, albeit indirectly, has reassured Hariri on its adherence to the presidential settlement and the need to preserve stability in the country.”