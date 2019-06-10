Jreissati Meets Mufti, Says Aoun Respects Hariri's Jurisdiction

State Minister for Presidency Affairs Salim Jreissati on Monday met with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan, after which he announced that President Michel Aoun is keen on Prime Minister Saad Hariri's constitutional powers.

“President Aoun is keen on jurisdiction, especially that of the premiership,” Jreissati said after the meeting, noting that “the strong in their (confessional) communities are now at the head of the authorities.”

“We agreed with the mufti on interpreting 'the rule of the strong' as being based on the Document of National Accord and correct and credible popular representation,” he added.

Noting that he relayed Aoun's salutation to the mufti, Jreissati said Daryan expressed respect for the President.

“We agreed on the need not to attribute statements to anyone other than those who voice them and not to build up escalatory stances based on such statements,” the minister added.

“We were surprised and baffled by the extent reached by the latest political statements,” Jreissati went on to say.