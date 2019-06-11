Mobile version

Bassil Travels to UK, Ireland on Official Visit

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 June 2019, 09:49
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil traveled on Tuesday on an official visit to London where he is scheduled to meet with his British counterpart and several UK ministers, media reports said.

Bassil will also visit the Republic of Ireland, where he will meet with President Michael D. Higgins and the Minister of Defense.

In both Britain and Ireland, Bassil is reportedly scheduled to meet with Lebanese nationals mainly students and workers in the IT sector residing there.

Thumb ashtah 11 June 2019, 11:56

helping the budget deficit widens.....

Missing rami 11 June 2019, 12:39

Already on vacation??? Ireland is a very important trade partner to Lebanon:)

Thumb justin 11 June 2019, 16:19

Irish coffee

Thumb eagledawn 11 June 2019, 13:19

"constantine 12 minutes ago
Allah yi7meek President Bassil"

Thumb s.o.s 11 June 2019, 14:33

Guess how many tens of millions of stolen USD he's going to stash there!

