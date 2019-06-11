Bassil Travels to UK, Ireland on Official Visit
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil traveled on Tuesday on an official visit to London where he is scheduled to meet with his British counterpart and several UK ministers, media reports said.
Bassil will also visit the Republic of Ireland, where he will meet with President Michael D. Higgins and the Minister of Defense.
In both Britain and Ireland, Bassil is reportedly scheduled to meet with Lebanese nationals mainly students and workers in the IT sector residing there.
