Gemayel Meets Deryan, Laments Remarks of 'Some' Tarnishing Lebanon’s Foreign Ties

Kataeb party chief Sami Gemayel on Tuesday lamented how Lebanese citizens living in Lebanon and abroad are paying the price of “absurd political arguments and irresponsible positions made by some figures of the ruling authority.”

Lashing out at Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil’s latest controversial remarks without naming him, Gemayel said: “Instead of staying neutral from regional conflicts, they drag Lebanon into these conflicts harming our relations with other countries that have welcomed us and treated us with respect.”

Gemayel’s remarks came from Dar el-Fatwa where he visited Grand Sunni Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan.

“Our goal is to build a state of law with a strong economy capable of caring for the entire Lebanese,” he added.

“Sectarian tensions are more a sedative than a reality. We call on the Lebanese people to be vigilant and not to get dragged by this logic,” added Gemayel.

He concluded: “They are trying to explain the failure of the political settlement, to make people forget what the country has come to at the political, economic and social levels.”