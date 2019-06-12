Mobile version

Hizbullah Positions Hit by Israeli Missiles on Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 June 2019, 12:49
W460

Syrian air defence shot down Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country Wednesday, state media said, as a monitor reported positions of the regime's Lebanese ally Hizbullah had been hit.

The attack was launched in the early hours of the morning against the Tall al-Hara sector near the Golan Heights, according to official news agency SANA, which said there had been no casualties.

It did not specify what had been targeted.

SANA also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radar.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes had targeted positions of the Hizbullah movement in two locations, but without causing any casualties.

"All the positions hit had the Lebanese Hizbullah there," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The missiles targeted Tall al-Hara, a hill in the southern province of Daraa where Hizbullah has radars and the regime has air defence batteries, said the Observatory, which relies on sources inside Syria for its information.

It also targeted barracks for the Lebanese fighters in the abandoned town of Quneitra on the Syrian-controlled side of a demilitarised zone between both countries in the Golan.

The town has been largely in ruins for over four decades since it was razed by Israeli forces before they withdrew under a 1974 United Nations agreement.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and the regime's allies Iran and Hizbullah.

Israel and Hizbullah have fought several wars, the latest in 2006.

SourceAgence France Presse
Lebanon
Comments 11
Thumb barrymore 12 June 2019, 16:00

Well Done

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 12 June 2019, 16:15

Excellent News

Reply Report
Thumb ice-man 12 June 2019, 16:37

How Sad....
I am all Verklempt.....

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 12 June 2019, 16:46

Ja #metoo

Can’t wait for the full scale retaliation that will hit the heart of occupied Palestine.

Reply Report
Missing phillipo 12 June 2019, 20:08

You are going to wait a long time.

Report
Thumb janoubi 12 June 2019, 16:47

Expecting a response by hezbollah in the 'heart of occupied Palestine' anytime now!

14 May 2018, 17:56
Nassrallah revealed that Israel was warned via a foreign state that “the next response would be in the heart of occupied Palestine".
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/246151-nasrallah-says-golan-attack-tells-israel-its-raids-won-t-go-unpunished

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 12 June 2019, 19:28

keep expecting.... lol

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 12 June 2019, 17:29

lol

Reply Report
Missing un520 12 June 2019, 18:32

I fear that Nasrallah will punish the lebanese people with yet another fiery empty speech now.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 12 June 2019, 18:35

I don’t think many people are tuning in on the news channels. I stopped watching tv years ago. I get my news from only papers, and it’s plently.

TV channels are all run by various political parties with hidden agendas .... they only serve propaganda.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 12 June 2019, 19:18

SANA also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radar. Wow Israel is so inconsiderate looool they should not be jamming the Syrian Radar lol and obviusly they should not be hitting the terror groups there like Kizb either right? instead Israel should be praying harder and hanging pictures of their dead brainwashed teen age heroes like Kizb does....

Reply Report