Israel Says Drone Penetrates Its Airspace from Lebanon
The Israeli military said Wednesday it has observed a drone entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon.
In a brief announcement, the Israeli army said that the aircraft returned to Lebanon. It gave no further details.
On several occasions, Israel has accused Iran of flying drones into Israeli airspace from neighboring Syria. In February 2018, it shot down what it said was an armed Iranian drone.
