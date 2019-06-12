Renault Chairman Vows 'Fresh Start' in Nissan Alliance
Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on Wednesday vowed a "fresh start" in his firm's alliance with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi, despite tensions flaring between the automakers in recent weeks.
Calling the alliance a "pillar and a motor for the development of all its members" Senard told Renault shareholders at their annual general meeting: "Today, the alliance is making a fresh start."
"There can be no success for Renault without the success of the alliance."
