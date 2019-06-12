Hariri Meets Aoun, Agrees with Him on Speeding Up Govt. Work

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday visited the Baabda Palace where he met with President Michel Aoun, a day after he held a sharp-toned press conference.

“The meeting was positive and we agreed on the need to speed up the government's work to reach the needed achievements,” Hariri said after the talks.

“We must rein in the exchange of tirades through the media,” Hariri added.

Describing the draft state budget recently approved by the government as “historic,” the premier said the Cabinet will convene next week.

“I talked with Speaker Nabih Berri about expediting the approval of the state budget in Parliament,” Hariri added.

Noting that his relation with Aoun is “cordial,” the prime minister underlined that “there is on dispute over administrative appointments.”

“We must return to calm and resume our work instead of resorting to disputes,” he said.

Hariri had on Tuesday criticized several parties over the political tensions that the country witnessed during his vacation abroad but noted that he is still keen on the political settlement with the other camp.

“One cannot remain silent over mistakes or over any unacceptable remarks that breach the red lines and norms and the country can't be run through gaffes,” Hariri said in an apparent reference to Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

“We cannot disregard the anger in the Sunni community, which is real and has resulted from the political stances of some political partners,” Hariri added.