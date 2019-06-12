Two Inmates Electrocuted to Death at Bir Hassan Jail

Two inmates were electrocuted to death Wednesday at the Bir Hassan police station, the National News Agency said.

They were identified by NNA as Kamal Mustafa Qahwaji, 33, and Palestinian refugee Moussa Khodr al-Khatib, 25.

Qahwaji was being held on charges of possessing weapons, theft and making death threats while Khatib was in detention on charges of drug dealing.

A probe has been launched at the judiciary's request.

Media reports said faulty wiring is behind the electrocution.