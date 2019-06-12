Two Inmates Electrocuted to Death at Bir Hassan Jail
Two inmates were electrocuted to death Wednesday at the Bir Hassan police station, the National News Agency said.
They were identified by NNA as Kamal Mustafa Qahwaji, 33, and Palestinian refugee Moussa Khodr al-Khatib, 25.
Qahwaji was being held on charges of possessing weapons, theft and making death threats while Khatib was in detention on charges of drug dealing.
A probe has been launched at the judiciary's request.
Media reports said faulty wiring is behind the electrocution.
Yes the Electric chair they were seated in had a wardrobe malfunction lol and had an obvious defect when used in conjunction with water. The Bir Hassan Police are now calling the manufacturer to discuss warranty issues.....
They’ve got to explain how electricity reaches the cells when there’s a power outage. They threw water at the 2 inmates whilst an evil Shia Hizbala or Amal member was holding the wires .
They’ve done it before and they’ll do it again. Don’t count on the military court to jail the culprits.
In the absence of law the syrian system will run unabated. Those of us old enough to remember the heinous Syrian regime in Lebanon post 77 recall the many who went missing after they were held in the Bolivage or Anjar. Fast forward to January 2019 Assad regime tortured, electrocuted and raped Palestinian detainees. For over 40 years now Syria has dominated lebanon and has left its imprint on the security apparatus in Lebanon and still does. When is this all going to change? when enough Lebanese stand up and throw them into the gutters of history.
YaskY, what you wrote gave me the chills. We all know by now that the Ba’ath’s imagination is limitless when it comes to torture. I’ve seen plenty of heartbreaking videos on YouTube involving in shabbi7as.