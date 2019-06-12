Mobile version

Army Stops Syrian Migrant Boat Off Qalamoun

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 June 2019, 20:38
The Lebanese Army's naval force on Wednesday stopped a boat that was trying to leave Lebanese territorial waters illegally off the northern town of Qalamoun, the military said.

An army statement said the boat took off from Bhannine's shore carrying ten Syrians.

An investigation has since been launched under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities.

Thumb lebanon_first 12 June 2019, 20:48

Why? Let them go! Give them food and fuel and let them go

Overpaid army has nothing else to do...

Thumb s.o.s 12 June 2019, 21:01

Nice propaganda photo for the Lebanese naval force.

Thumb whyaskwhy 12 June 2019, 21:07

The pic depicts our Air Craft carrier, submarine and the Battleship HMS Clown all in one. I am surprised to see they have a boat lol. The USA left a landing craft back in 58 that the army still uses for transport and protection of our illustrious nation. The army navy undoubtedly thought it was a drug deal that went wrong and in protecting Kizb's businesses they had to investigate.

Missing greatpierro 12 June 2019, 21:44

Actually it is a recent boat that the Lebanese navy acquired in 2012 with US funding.

