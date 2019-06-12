Army Stops Syrian Migrant Boat Off Qalamoun
The Lebanese Army's naval force on Wednesday stopped a boat that was trying to leave Lebanese territorial waters illegally off the northern town of Qalamoun, the military said.
An army statement said the boat took off from Bhannine's shore carrying ten Syrians.
An investigation has since been launched under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities.
