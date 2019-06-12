Israel Nabs 2 Shepherds as 12 Troops Breach Electronic Fence

An Israeli commando force on Wednesday kidnapped two shepherds in the vicinity of the southern border town of Shebaa, the National News Agency said.

It identified the shepherds as Lebanese national A.D., who hails from Shebaa, and Syrian national M.A., saying they were taken into the occupied Shebaa Farms.

“In coordination with UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army is working on recovering the abductees,” NNA added.

Separately, twelve Israeli soldiers breached the electronic fence at the Kroum al-Sharraqi area in the outskirts of the town of Mays al-Jabal without crossing the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, the agency said.

They later withdrew and retreated behind the cement wall, it added.