Sister of Saudi Crown Prince Faces Paris Trial

A Saudi princess, sister to powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is to be put on trial in Paris next month over allegations she ordered her bodyguard to beat up a workman in the French capital, a legal source told AFP Wednesday.

The case against Princess Hassa bint Salman, stemming from an alleged assault in her luxury Paris apartment in September 2016, is to be judged on July 9, the source said.

She is likely to be absent from the trial as she has not been apprehended under an international arrest warrant issued in 2017.