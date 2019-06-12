Mobile version

Rouhani Expects 'Positive Change' if U.S. Ends 'Economic War'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 June 2019, 21:42
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday he expects a "very positive change" in the Middle East and the world if the U.S. stops its economic pressure against the Islamic republic through sanctions.

"If there are some tensions, (their) roots stem from America's economic war against Iran. Whenever it stops we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world," Rouhani said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Thumb whyaskwhy 12 June 2019, 22:10

So he is admitting that Iran is supporting terrorism because of their economic plight? wow lol this is akin to Aoun saying he will step down if they pay him and his family enough money....

