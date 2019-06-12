Rouhani Expects 'Positive Change' if U.S. Ends 'Economic War'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday he expects a "very positive change" in the Middle East and the world if the U.S. stops its economic pressure against the Islamic republic through sanctions.

"If there are some tensions, (their) roots stem from America's economic war against Iran. Whenever it stops we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world," Rouhani said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.