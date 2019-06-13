Hariri Receives American Task Force for Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri received Wednesday evening at the Grand Serail a delegation from the “American Task Force for Lebanon”, headed by its president Ambassador Edward Gabriel, Hariri’s press office said.

Gabriel said after the meeting that the organization is seeking to improve the relation between Lebanon and the United States.

“The delegation is visiting Lebanon this week to achieve this goal and to discuss the issue of military assistance and other topics that concern the country, especially the issue of Syrian refugees and the economic situation. In this regard we held a very good meeting with Prime Minister Hariri from which we came out with a very positive feeling about Lebanon and its future,” said Gabriel.