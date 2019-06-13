Jumblat Lambasts Possible Tax Imposition on Retirement Pensions

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday criticized as “unjust” the possible government imposition of taxes on retirement pensions.

“The tax on retirement pensions is the highest level of injustice and contempt for hardworking employees and members of the armed forces,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

Jumblat accused what he described as the “new modern ruling class” of exploiting these employees.

The Finance and Budget Committee on Wednesday said it will work to amend an article in the government's draft 2019 state budget that imposed a new tax on retirement pensions.

On May 27, Lebanon's government approved a long-awaited austerity budget aimed at rescuing an economy crumbling under massive debt and unlocking billions in international aid.

Some of the austerity measures included in the budget are expected to include a temporary hiring freeze in the public sector, a reduction of public sector benefits and pensions, and tax hikes.

Lebanese public employees, however, have warned that their benefits are a red line.