Police Crack Down on Illegal Shops in Mount Lebanon

Police in Mount Lebanon forced the shut down of several stores illegally run by Syrian nationals as part of a crack down in the area, the state-run National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said a patrol from the General Security, Information Directorate closed with red-wax a shop illegally run by Syrians that sells curtains and upholstery, and also closed a fruit and vegetable shop in the town of Ghazir- Keserwan, and a barbershop in Jbeil and a grocery store in Bourj Hammoud.

The crack down targeted shops violating the legal requirements.

Twenty Syrians were also detained for infiltrating Lebanese territory.

They were referred to the related judicial authority.