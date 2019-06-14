Sleiman: Jamali 'Apologized, Lawsuit May Be Withdrawn’

Head of the Constitutional Council Judge Issam Sleiman announced on Friday that MP Dima Jamali has apologized for her “defamatory” remarks about the council and that a lawsuit filed against her in that regard will likely be withdrawn.

“Jamali has apologized for her previous remarks in the presence of the Council members,” Sleiman said in remarks to reporters.

“In its first meeting, the Council would discuss the lawsuit filed against Jamali which is likely to be withdrawn after the apology,” he added.

In April, the Council filed a lawsuit against Jamali after a leaked video showed her accusing the Council of accepting bribes to annul her parliamentary election in the northern city of Tripoli.

Earlier in February, the Council invalidated the 2018 election of Jamali after an appeal filed by unsuccessful candidate Taha Naji.

Naji ran on the National Dignity List led by MP Faisal Karami.