Aoun Says Lebanon Ready to Grant Citizenship for Lebanese Descendents

President Michel Aoun on Monday said that Lebanon is ready to grant citizenship for the Lebanese descendants wishing to obtain it, the National News agency reported.

"Lebanon needs the support of its sons abroad to be able to withstand challenges at different levels," NNA quoted Aoun as saying.

Lebanon “is adamant about moving forward in preserving security and stability," he added.

Aoun made his remarks during a meeting at Baabda palace with a delegation of the National Federation of Syrian Lebanese American Clubs.

Separately, Aoun received Ministers Akram Shehayeb (Education) and Wael Abu Faour (Industry), who conveyed a message from Progressive Socialist Party leader, Walid Jumblat, on the current political developments.

The President later met with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Bruno Foucher, where talks focused on bilateral relations and cooperation.