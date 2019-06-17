Far-Right Motive Seen in German Official's Murder

German prosecutors said Monday they suspect a far-right motive in the murder of a pro-migrant city official but have no indication the suspected shooter acted as part of a network.

A man in custody, 45-year-old Stephan E., was suspected of having killed Walter Luebcke on June 2 "with a shot to the head", a prosecution spokesman said, adding that "we presume a right-wing extremist background."

Investigators were looking into possible supporters or co-conspirators but at the moment had "no evidence suggesting that the accused may have been part of a right-wing extremist network," he said.