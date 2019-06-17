Finance Committee Suspends 2% Tax on Imported Items

The finance parliamentary committee on Monday suspended a draft state budget article pertaining to imposing a 2% tax on imported items.

“Article 63 has been suspended pending a new text that takes into consideration the suggestions of the MPs and the finance minister on excluding daily-use consumer goods,” committee head MP Ibrahim Kanaan said.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil reminded in remarks to MTV that that the tax is aimed at “lowering deficit and protecting national products.”

Hizbullah, the AMAL Movement and the Marada Movement had voiced reservations over the article when it was discussed in Cabinet.